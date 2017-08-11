Meteorological council builds media relation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SPC capacity development and communications officer Evlyn Mani with Solomon Islands Meteorological Services acting director Lloyd Tahani in Honiara. Picture: Supplied

THE media helps in bridging the gap between weather forecasters and the public, says Pacific Meteorological Council chairman Ofa Fa'anumu.

While addressing 30 regional journalists during the Information making Impact: Pacific Island Media and Meteorological Services media training organised by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program (SPREP) in Honiara, Solomon Islands, Mr Fa'anumu recognised the importance of the media in weather and climate reporting.

"There needs to be a working relationship between the media and the national met services," he said.

"Presenting the weather report is very important.

"In my experience, the people will tend to listen more to a person they can relate to and that is what we find a bit difficult in mediums such as radio.

"I've also experienced a few difficulties where the met service director is misquoted and when that happens there is different information being put to the general public than what was intended.

"So we work with the media to get direct interviews or give them information that is both acceptable for both the media and the met services."

Mr Fa'anumu said it was also important for journalists to follow up stories especially those that were climate related.

SPREP climate services co-ordinator Sunny Seuseu said the Fiji Meteorological Services had adopted a media guideline that was a result of recent workshop between local journalists and the meteorologists from the Nadi weather office.

"The guidelines for the Fiji media and the Fiji Met Services sets out a clear demarcation that the meteorological services can provide and the different focal points that the media can approach in terms of emergencies and the services that they are able to provide to the public," he said.

"There is more or less bringing them together so that they build the networks within the media so that the met services can have contacts in The Fiji Times and all of the other outlets in Fiji that they will be able to trust and at the same time they are able to access to do their work and provide that essential service for the public.

"We are aware the Fiji Government is a strong supporter of Fiji Met and it provides multi-million dollar budgets to support their services in the region.

"In a way, Fiji Met Services is also providing services to smaller countries and for that we are very grateful for the services that they and the Fiji Government provide."

Thirty regional journalists from about eight Pacific Island countries are part of the three-day media training.

The news reporters would make up the Pacific Media Team for the 4th Pacific Meteorological Council and 2nd Pacific Meteorological Meeting that will be held in Honiara next week.