$30k financial boost

Nicolette Chambers
Friday, August 11, 2017

LEADERSHIP Fiji has received a financial boost from a company to help fund its programs for the next three years.

BlueScope Pacific Steel Fiji Ltd gave $30,000 to the organisation on Wednesday.

This was after a memorandum of understanding was signed between the company and Leadership Fiji.

BlueScope's general manager Chris McLoughlin said it was a great opportunity to support a worthy initiative.

"We've put a lot of energy into developing our leaders in BlueScope and we've certainly seen the benefit and so supporting similar initiative with like minded leaders from different sectors is such a great way to create value for the people of Fiji in various different sectors," he said.

"It is a fantastic initiative and we're privileged to be part of it especially giving back to Fiji and future proofing the public and private sector in Fiji."

Meanwhile, Leadership Fiji executive director Sharyne Fong said the partnership was vital as the funds would go towards the running of the programs.

"For Leadership Fiji, the partnerships that we have with corporate organisations subsidises part of the participant costs for the running of the program so this sponsorship is an integral part of ensuring that we do achieve that objective," she said.

Ms Fong acknowledged BlueScope for coming on board and being one of the major sponsors.








