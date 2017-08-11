Always dream big — Tuivuravura

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Asea Tuivuravura being assisted by Ms. Tara Tamata and fellow students of St Joseph Secondary School. Picture: JONA KONATACI.

ASENACA Tuivuravura's disability has not dampened her spirits to one day become a member of Parliament and attorney-general.

The 17-year-old St Joseph's Secondary School student was part of the Meet the Speaker program and got a chance to listen to the Speaker of Parliament, Dr Jiko Luveni, earlier in the week.

Tuivuravura said after the program, she now understood how the in terms of how debates were held and how the law was processed.

"My advice to other students with disability is that whenever you want to do something, you should not be double-minded and you should always dream big," she said. School's Social Science head of department Tara Tamata said the program was well received by the students.