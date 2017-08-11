14-year jail term

/ Front page / News

A MAN convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2008 was yesterday told by the court that he should not complain about his liberty being taken away to pay for his crime.

The 30-year-old was yesterday sentenced to 14 years in jail by Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva. He was earlier convicted of raping the complainant in a village in the Lomaiviti Group.

Passing sentence, Justice Temo told the accused that in a village setting, the adults were supposed to look after the younger ones. However, he said, the accused did the total opposite. He said the court viewed child rape as a serious matter and because the accused abused the complainant, he should pay for his crime.

