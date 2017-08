/ Front page / News

CHINESE Ambassador to Fiji Zhang Ping has asked the Fijian public to look at the issue of the deportation of the 77 Chinese nationals in an objective manner and not categorise the Chinese community by what happened.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Zhang said it was wrong if the Chinese community was being categorised by what happened.

