Focus on hard drugs

THE Fiji Police Force is tracking down people allegedly dealing hard drugs in the country.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said police were aware there was a market for hard drugs in Fiji and police intelligence was closely working with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces intelligence.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said he had started talking to the Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers and Government on the need to talk about the issue at national level.

