Queens, city set for festival

TODAY marks the first competition for the 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus Festival contestants as they present research topics at a public judging.
The 16 contestants will speak on education, saving the ocean, child abuse and plastic bags and have five minutes to present their topics to the chief guest and judges. Meanwhile, chief of operations Assistant Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu reminded parents and guardians about ensuring the safety of their children. The week-long festival starts tomorrow.
Saturday
* Midday: March
commences
* 1.30pm: Program for official opening starts