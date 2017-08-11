Queens, city set for festival

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Anare Matanisiga and Jovesa Naisua (left) setting up their ferries wheels at the Vodafone Arena carpark as the Hibiscus Festival opens this weekened. Picture: JONA KONATACI

TODAY marks the first competition for the 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus Festival contestants as they present research topics at a public judging.

The 16 contestants will speak on education, saving the ocean, child abuse and plastic bags and have five minutes to present their topics to the chief guest and judges. Meanwhile, chief of op­erations Assistant Co­mmissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu reminded parents and guardians about ensuring the safety of their children. The week-long festival starts tomorrow.

Saturday

* Midday: March

commences

* 1.30pm: Program for official opening starts