Families unite in grief

+ Enlarge this image Deceased Merewalesi Suka. Picture: SUPPLIED

AS families of the five people who died in a house fire at VM Pillay Rd in Lautoka grieve and prepare to bury their loved ones, they are all united in prayers for the speedy recovery of lone survivor Salaseini Maramaeluvuka.

Solomoni Mathewsella, the uncle of deceased children Luisa, 12, and Sefa, 9, said the family was shocked when they heard of last Sunday night's tragedy.

His sister, Mere Mathewsella, is the mother of the two children who attended Lautoka Primary School. She is a flight attendant with Fiji Airways and was away in Singapore.

Mr Mathewsella said his sister was notified by a friend through Facebook on Monday morning that her house had been cordoned off by police.

