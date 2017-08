/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Villagers of Valovoni in the village lawn and they have discussed to reduce consumption of processed food. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

VILLAGE elders have supported plans to reduce the consumption of processed food in their village in Cakaudrove Province.

The elders of Valovoni Village in Saqani have discussed the issue, citing the need to prevent non communicable diseases as the only reason for the initiative.

The head of yavusa Bolawaqa, Tukau Varu, said the village had no record of NCDs over past years.

