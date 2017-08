/ Front page / News

IN a span of six months, villagers of a district in Cakaudrove have planted yaqona valued at about $90,000.

Although no village program has been established to determine how these funds would be used in Valovoni Village in Saqani, village elder and head of mataqali Natewa, Josua Vosawale said families had been listed as priorities.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.