THE Department of Environment has been silent about recent reports of logging waste and timber allegedly dumped in the Labasa River.

There has been no response to questions sent several times to director Aminiasi Qareqare and the northern officer Mohammed Azad.

Last week, villagers of Kia and Mali raised their concern about the need to remove waste timber from the river.

