A-G stop false infor

ADMINISTRATORS and decision makers at the Education Ministry have been warned not to give false information to the ministry's permanent secretary.

The warning came from Attorney-General and Civil Service Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during the ministry's planning workshop at the Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the ministry's administrative officers made a major administrative blunder recently in terms of incorrect information that was given to the Civil Service Reform Management Unit on assessment on salaries of principals and vice-principals. He also revealed that in another incident, the ministry's administrative officers gave contracts to some teachers ending in the middle of the school year.

