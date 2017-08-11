A-G stop false infor

Fiji Time: 4:38 PM on Friday 11 August

Nasik Swami
Friday, August 11, 2017

ADMINISTRATORS and decision makers at the Education Ministry have been warned not to give false information to the ministry's permanent secretary.

The warning came from Attorney-General and Civil Service Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during the ministry's planning workshop at the Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the ministry's administrative officers made a major administrative blunder recently in terms of incorrect information that was given to the Civil Service Reform Management Unit on assessment on salaries of principals and vice-principals. He also revealed that in another incident, the ministry's administrative officers gave contracts to some teachers ending in the middle of the school year.

