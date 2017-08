/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Asinate Niumataiwalu is one of the five finalists competing in the Kaila! Star Search final this week. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

WITH the Kaila! Star Search competition coming to an end, show co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa says his team is working on fine tuning the show.

Vakadewavosa said with the final scheduled for tomorrow during the opening of the 2017 Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Festival, it was only right that they started planning for next year's show.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.