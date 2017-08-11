Fiji Time: 4:38 PM on Friday 11 August

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Friday, August 11, 2017

BEACHCOMBER wondered how this businessman was keeping after this little tale.

Yaqona is now Fiji's new gold, he was told by a regular scribe.

According to me that is.

Some places one kilo is selling for $150.

Well, in Waiyavi, a chap who used to just buy from the retailer, is now selling grog.

He sells and also drinks it and makes a small profit to pay for small expenses.

Well, one morning, 2am, they get a knock on the door.

He wondered who would be coming at that ungodly hour.

For many of us when we get a call or a visit at that kind of hour, it's bad news.

He comes to the door and the person outside said, "boss, $2 grog".

He then realised that selling grog is not easy.

He sold the $2 bag and went back to sleep.

When this happened three times, he said, "man this is disturbing my sleep and for just $2". He almost quit, but now has a sign on the gate that says, "sale of grog from 6am to 10pm."

Selling grog is not for the faint-hearted it seems.








