FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

BEACHCOMBER wondered how this businessman was keeping after this little tale.

Yaqona is now Fiji's new gold, he was told by a regular scribe.

According to me that is.

Some places one kilo is selling for $150.

Well, in Waiyavi, a chap who used to just buy from the retailer, is now selling grog.

He sells and also drinks it and makes a small profit to pay for small expenses.

Well, one morning, 2am, they get a knock on the door.

He wondered who would be coming at that ungodly hour.

For many of us when we get a call or a visit at that kind of hour, it's bad news.

He comes to the door and the person outside said, "boss, $2 grog".

He then realised that selling grog is not easy.

He sold the $2 bag and went back to sleep.

When this happened three times, he said, "man this is disturbing my sleep and for just $2". He almost quit, but now has a sign on the gate that says, "sale of grog from 6am to 10pm."

Selling grog is not for the faint-hearted it seems.