FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

BEACHCOMBER wondered how this businessman was keeping after this little tale.
Yaqona is now Fiji's new gold, he was told by a regular scribe.
According to me that is.
Some places one kilo is selling for $150.
Well, in Waiyavi, a chap who used to just buy from the retailer, is now selling grog.
He sells and also drinks it and makes a small profit to pay for small expenses.
Well, one morning, 2am, they get a knock on the door.
He wondered who would be coming at that ungodly hour.
For many of us when we get a call or a visit at that kind of hour, it's bad news.
He comes to the door and the person outside said, "boss, $2 grog".
He then realised that selling grog is not easy.
He sold the $2 bag and went back to sleep.
When this happened three times, he said, "man this is disturbing my sleep and for just $2". He almost quit, but now has a sign on the gate that says, "sale of grog from 6am to 10pm."
Selling grog is not for the faint-hearted it seems.