Usamate: Growth key to more jobs

Minister for Employment, Industrial Relations and Productivity Jone Usamate says unemployment is not something that can be addressed by a single ministry.

"Ministry co-ordinates activities, ultimately the most important thing that leads to the reduction of unemployment is what you do in terms of economic growth," he said.

Mr Usamate made the comments in response to questions raised after the release of the preliminary findings of the 2015-2016 Employment and Unemployment Survey by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics (FBOS).

