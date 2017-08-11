Road closed for repairs

/ Front page / News

THE Queen Elizabeth Drive in Suva will be closed from today until August 24 to allow roadworks by the Fiji Roads Authority.

In a statement yesterday, the FRA said the road closure would begin from the Cakobau Rd junction to the entrance of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

Members of the public who will be travelling to the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Department of Lands, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova, are requested to use Ratu Sukuna Rd to gain access.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.