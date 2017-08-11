Fiji Time: 4:38 PM on Friday 11 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Road closed for repairs

Nicolette Chambers
Friday, August 11, 2017

THE Queen Elizabeth Drive in Suva will be closed from today until August 24 to allow roadworks by the Fiji Roads Authority.

In a statement yesterday, the FRA said the road closure would begin from the Cakobau Rd junction to the entrance of the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

Members of the public who will be travelling to the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Department of Lands, the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and the Fiji Police Academy in Nasova, are requested to use Ratu Sukuna Rd to gain access.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63600.6170
JPY 55.099052.0990
GBP 0.38300.3750
EUR 0.42370.4117
NZD 0.69230.6593
AUD 0.63670.6117
USD 0.50070.4837

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 11th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Families unite in grief
  2. A-G stop false infor
  3. Life in captivity
  4. $90k worth of yaqona
  5. Social club to honour Tamanivalu
  6. Retired volunteer nurses to serve in Tuvalu
  7. Police record increase in drug offences
  8. Piles of timber pollute river bank, villagers raise concerns
  9. Paulini faces bribery charges
  10. Road closed for repairs

Top Stories this Week

  1. Five die in fire Tuesday (08 Aug)
  2. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  3. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  4. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  5. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  6. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  7. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  8. Never too late to change Monday (07 Aug)
  9. Deported Monday (07 Aug)
  10. Best friends - one dead, one fighting for life Tuesday (08 Aug)