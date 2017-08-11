Life in captivity

/ Front page / News

A WOMAN from a village in the Central Division was locked in a room for 20 years before she was rescued by police and the Social Welfare Department.

And the NGO that informed police about the woman's plight told a regional disability workshop on ending violence against women and girls with disabilities in Nadi this week that the woman was confined to the room after the death of her parents.

Mentally challenged, she was only 12 years old at the time.

