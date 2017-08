/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho. Picture File

THE Fiji Police Force recorded a 35 per cent increase in drug offences during the first six months of this year.

The Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, said this was because of police operations that they had mounted.

"This is one area that is not talked about, but it's widespread in Fiji. Most of these statistics are about green drugs, marijuana," he said yesterday.