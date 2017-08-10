Fiji Time: 11:17 PM on Thursday 10 August

Temo sentences islander to 14 years

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, August 10, 2017

Update: 7:18PM A MAN convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2008 has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment by Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva today.

The 30-year-old was earlier convicted of raping the complainant in one of the villages in the Lomaiviti group.

In passing sentence, Justice Temo told the accused that in a village setting, the adults were supposed to look after the younger ones.

However, he said the accused did the total opposite.

Justice Temo has ordered that the accused served 12 years of imprisonment before he would be eligible for parole.








