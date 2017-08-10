Fiji court jails elderly man for rape

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:54PM AN ELDERLY man convicted for raping and sexually assaulting two minors was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment this afternoon.

The 60-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault, committed on a 6-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl between 2013 and 2014 in a village in the Central Division.

High Court judge Justice Vinsent Perera deducted the period in remand and ordered the actual sentencing period for nine years and three months.

The man was sentenced by the High Court in Suva with a non-parole period of six years and three months from today.