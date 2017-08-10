Fiji Time: 11:17 PM on Thursday 10 August

Coke Zero Deans champ to win $5000

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, August 10, 2017

Update: 6:48PM THE winner of this year's Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union (FSSRU) Coke Zero Deans Under 18 grade will be receiving $5000 with the total cash prizes amounting to $26,000.

This was confirmed by Coca-Cola Amatil Fiji Limited marketing manager Lawrence Tikaram, who also said the runners up from all the six grades would all share the total cash price.

"We also have prizes for the champion manager, champion coach and the champion coach as well plus the best player," Tikaram said.

He said this was not including all the key cash prizes.








