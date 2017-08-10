Fiji Time: 11:17 PM on Thursday 10 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Montfort cadets reminded about discipline

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Thursday, August 10, 2017

Update: 6:42PM STUDENTS of Montfort Boys Town in Savusavu, Vanua Levu, have been reminded about the importance of discipline.

Sukanaivalu Barracks officer-in-charge Major Penasio Mamau encouraged the students at today's cadet passing out parade that discipline in life would guarantee successful future.

"Respect those in authorities, pursue self confidence and esteem and use cadet training tool to face the future," Major Mamau said.

"You are the future leaders of our beloved nation so live up to that expectation." 

Read the detailed report in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 55.606552.6065
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.42500.4130
NZD 0.68810.6551
AUD 0.63700.6120
USD 0.50160.4846

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Too much delays, says PM
  2. Fiji-born runs for State seat
  3. Family of fifth fire victim to decide funeral date
  4. Claim over reefs
  5. Death inquiry continues
  6. RFMF goes hi-tech
  7. Counselling for killer mum
  8. Akbar raises 'red flag' on stunting challenge
  9. Notice issued to sawmill
  10. Dancers to light up Kaila! final

Top Stories this Week

  1. Five die in fire Tuesday (08 Aug)
  2. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  3. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  4. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  5. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  6. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  7. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  8. Never too late to change Monday (07 Aug)
  9. Deported Monday (07 Aug)
  10. 1 dead, 2 injured Tuesday (08 Aug)