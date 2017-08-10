Montfort cadets reminded about discipline

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Montfort Boys Town during their passing out parade in Savusavu. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 6:42PM STUDENTS of Montfort Boys Town in Savusavu, Vanua Levu, have been reminded about the importance of discipline.

Sukanaivalu Barracks officer-in-charge Major Penasio Mamau encouraged the students at today's cadet passing out parade that discipline in life would guarantee successful future.

"Respect those in authorities, pursue self confidence and esteem and use cadet training tool to face the future," Major Mamau said.

"You are the future leaders of our beloved nation so live up to that expectation."

Read the detailed report in tomorrow's edition of The Fiji Times.