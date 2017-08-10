SPREP rates Fiji Met highly

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:37PM THE Fiji Meteorological Services is one of the top weather offices in the South West Pacific, says Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program (SPREP) climate services coordinator Sunny Seuseu.

He said SPREP had been working closely with FMS and the Fijian Government in the development of local meteorologists.

He said as part of the development, the regional body engaged the local media and Fiji Met officials on how to better issue weather forecasts and climate reports for the general public.

"We recently completed a media workshop in Suva and the idea was to bring together media people from different media outlets in Fiji and to work closely with the Fiji Met Services director Ravin Kumar in Nadi," he said in an interview with The Fiji Times in Honiara.

"The issue of enhancing and diversifying their communication modes and we have actually built a media guide and a media plan for Fiji with an implementation plan for the next five years.

"This is now being looked after by the Fiji Met, which is being implemented by them.

"The workshop really helped the media be more aware of the services that the Fiji Met Services provide, the diversity of hazards and early warning systems and the daily services that they also provide."

A similar training is being conducted by SPREP in Honiara where the 4th Pacific Meteorological Council and 2nd Pacific Meteorological Ministerial Meeting that will be held in Honiara from August 14-18.