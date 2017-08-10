Fiji primary football ready for Nadi

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:34PM THE 2017 Vodafone Fiji Primary School Football Championship organisers are looking forward to a successful tournament in Nadi later this month.

Fiji Primary School Football Association president Ami Chand said they were thankful to sponsors Vodafone Fiji for the $25,000 sponsorship.

"With this sponsorship, Fiji Primary will put in every effort to see that we organise the 42nd Vodafone Fiji Primary Schools IDC in a much professional manner where young and developing players will be given chance to showcase their talents in a standard pitch," Chand said in a statement.

The championship will be played from August 22-24 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Pools:

U14:

Pool A - Northwest Nadroga, Nadi, Nadogo, Dreketi

Pool B - Rewa, Labasa, Navosa, Nadroga, Tailevu

Pool C - Ba, Navua, Levuka, Nalawa

Pool D - Lautoka, Rakiraki, Tavua, Suva, Seaqaqa

U12:

Pool A - Lautoka, Labasa, Nalawa, Tailevu

Pool B - Ba, Rewa, Navosa, Seaqaqa