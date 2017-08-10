Fiji Time: 11:18 PM on Thursday 10 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji primary football ready for Nadi

PRAVIN NARAIN
Thursday, August 10, 2017

Update: 6:34PM THE 2017 Vodafone Fiji Primary School Football Championship organisers are looking forward to a successful tournament in Nadi later this month.

Fiji Primary School Football Association president Ami Chand said they were thankful to sponsors Vodafone Fiji for the $25,000 sponsorship.

"With this sponsorship, Fiji Primary will put in every effort to see that we organise the 42nd Vodafone Fiji Primary Schools IDC in a much professional manner where young and developing players will be given chance to showcase their talents in a standard pitch," Chand said in a statement.

The championship will be played from August 22-24 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Pools:

U14:     

Pool A - Northwest Nadroga, Nadi, Nadogo, Dreketi

Pool B - Rewa, Labasa, Navosa, Nadroga, Tailevu

Pool C - Ba, Navua, Levuka, Nalawa

Pool D - Lautoka, Rakiraki, Tavua, Suva, Seaqaqa

U12:     

Pool A - Lautoka, Labasa, Nalawa, Tailevu

Pool B - Ba, Rewa, Navosa, Seaqaqa








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 55.606552.6065
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.42500.4130
NZD 0.68810.6551
AUD 0.63700.6120
USD 0.50160.4846

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Too much delays, says PM
  2. Fiji-born runs for State seat
  3. Family of fifth fire victim to decide funeral date
  4. Claim over reefs
  5. Death inquiry continues
  6. RFMF goes hi-tech
  7. Counselling for killer mum
  8. Akbar raises 'red flag' on stunting challenge
  9. Notice issued to sawmill
  10. Dancers to light up Kaila! final

Top Stories this Week

  1. Five die in fire Tuesday (08 Aug)
  2. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  3. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  4. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  5. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  6. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  7. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  8. Never too late to change Monday (07 Aug)
  9. Deported Monday (07 Aug)
  10. 1 dead, 2 injured Tuesday (08 Aug)