Journalists attend meteorological training

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:38PM THIRTY journalists from across the Pacific are in Honiara, Solomon Islands, for a three-day media training on the Pacific Islands Meteorological Services.

The workshop was designed by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program is an information making impact between the regional journalists and the Pacific Island Meteorological Services.

The News reporters from seven countries will also make up a core team of media personnel that will cover the 4th Pacific Meteorological Council and 2nd Pacific Meteorological Ministerial Meeting that will be held in Honiara from 14 to August 18.