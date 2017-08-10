Fiji Time: 3:00 PM on Thursday 10 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Journalists attend meteorological training

REPEKA NASIKO
Thursday, August 10, 2017

Update: 2:38PM THIRTY journalists from across the Pacific are in Honiara, Solomon Islands, for a three-day media training on the Pacific Islands Meteorological Services.

The workshop was designed by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program is an information making impact between the regional journalists and the Pacific Island Meteorological Services.

The News reporters from seven countries will also make up a core team of media personnel that will cover the 4th Pacific Meteorological Council and 2nd Pacific Meteorological Ministerial Meeting that will be held in Honiara from 14 to August 18.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 55.606552.6065
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.42500.4130
NZD 0.68810.6551
AUD 0.63700.6120
USD 0.50160.4846

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Too much delays, says PM
  2. Family of fifth fire victim to decide funeral date
  3. Fiji-born runs for State seat
  4. Claim over reefs
  5. Death inquiry continues
  6. Counselling for killer mum
  7. RFMF goes hi-tech
  8. Akbar raises 'red flag' on stunting challenge
  9. Notice issued to sawmill
  10. Dancers to light up Kaila! final

Top Stories this Week

  1. Five die in fire Tuesday (08 Aug)
  2. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  3. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  4. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  5. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  6. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  7. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  8. Never too late to change Monday (07 Aug)
  9. Deported Monday (07 Aug)
  10. 1 dead, 2 injured Tuesday (08 Aug)