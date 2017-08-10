Fiji Time: 3:00 PM on Thursday 10 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Wellington Hurricanes impressed with Fijian support

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, August 10, 2017

Update: 2:34PM WELLINGTON Hurricanes officials were impressed with how Fijians supported their rugby and described it as a "fantastic experience".

Hurricanes general manager high performance Chris Stirling made those comments after watching the 2017 Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Coke Zero Deans semi-finals at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva last week.

"For me personally, I am just enjoying the experience. Again it was a fantastic experience with the crowd, the noise and the passion that the locals put in to their rugby and I am just looking forward to the final and to attend it again," Stirling said.

Stirling and his Hurricanes colleague recruitment and development manager Darren Larsen witnessed first-hand what the officials of the Super Rugby BNZ Crusaders and the Gallagher Chiefs experienced during their games here.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 55.606552.6065
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.42500.4130
NZD 0.68810.6551
AUD 0.63700.6120
USD 0.50160.4846

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Too much delays, says PM
  2. Family of fifth fire victim to decide funeral date
  3. Fiji-born runs for State seat
  4. Claim over reefs
  5. Death inquiry continues
  6. Counselling for killer mum
  7. RFMF goes hi-tech
  8. Akbar raises 'red flag' on stunting challenge
  9. Notice issued to sawmill
  10. Dancers to light up Kaila! final

Top Stories this Week

  1. Five die in fire Tuesday (08 Aug)
  2. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  3. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  4. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  5. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  6. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  7. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  8. Never too late to change Monday (07 Aug)
  9. Deported Monday (07 Aug)
  10. 1 dead, 2 injured Tuesday (08 Aug)