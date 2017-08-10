Wellington Hurricanes impressed with Fijian support

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:34PM WELLINGTON Hurricanes officials were impressed with how Fijians supported their rugby and described it as a "fantastic experience".

Hurricanes general manager high performance Chris Stirling made those comments after watching the 2017 Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Coke Zero Deans semi-finals at the ANZ Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva last week.

"For me personally, I am just enjoying the experience. Again it was a fantastic experience with the crowd, the noise and the passion that the locals put in to their rugby and I am just looking forward to the final and to attend it again," Stirling said.

Stirling and his Hurricanes colleague recruitment and development manager Darren Larsen witnessed first-hand what the officials of the Super Rugby BNZ Crusaders and the Gallagher Chiefs experienced during their games here.