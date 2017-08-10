Fiji joins C'wealth youth task force

/ Front page / News

FIJI is the newest member of the recently established Commonwealth Youth Ministers Task Force which was announced at the end of the 9th Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting in Kampala, Uganda.

A Department of Information statement said Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou was content about Fiji's appointment.

"It is an honour for Fiji to be appointed to this task force as it is a recognition of the work we are doing in Fiji to support our youth to become active and engaged citizens," Mr Tuitubou said.

"From the ministers meeting and the forum with stakeholders in the youth sector, including youth representatives themselves, it became very clear that we are on the right road.

"It was heartening to hear youth representatives commit themselves to working with governments as partners in the youth development sector."

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Youth Ministers are determined to create an 11-member body to observe the progress of the member states.

The task force will then meet with the Commonwealth secretary general Patricia Scotland every year to observe the progress and discuss issues affecting 1.2 billion youths in the Commonwealth.

Also present at the ministers meeting was the Youth and Sports Ministry's permanent secretary, Alison Burchell.

Ms Burchell highlighted the need for Commonwealth countries to share their experiences with each other when faced with challenges.

"There are many similarities in the challenges faced by different Commonwealth countries and this provides a platform for us to share our experiences which will undoubtedly be relevant across the Commonwealth," she said.