Miss Dove flies with Hope

+ Enlarge this image British High Commissioner Melanie Hopkins speaks to residence of Homes of Hope as 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus Queen contestant Miss Dove Alisi Vucago looks on during their visit in Wailoku. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

VODAFONE Fiji Hibiscus Festival contestant Miss Dove Alisi Vucago visited Homes of Hope in Suva on Tuesday as part of her charity chest drive.

Ms Vucago said Homes of Hope was the best option to choose for her charity chest this year.

"This trip today has been an educational experience because I first-hand got to meet the girls and know about the issues they go through," she said.

"These young girls need empowerment and this home provides a platform for them to build themselves and to also acquire the skills and give back to the community."

She said it was an emotional feeling listening to the heartbreaking stories from the young women.

"They enter the homes as victims of violence and abuse, of not being accepted, and they live as survivors," she said.

"It is truly inspiring to listen to their stories and I'm looking forward to talking more on the issue this week."

Meanwhile, special guest during the visit, British High Commissioner Melanie Hopkins said it was always encouraging for young women to stay positive.

"Wherever you go and whatever difficulty you face in life, there is always someone there to help you," she said.

"There will be times where things don't go right for you, but you are the ones that can lift yourselves up and learn from that."

Miss Dove is sponsored by Motibhai Group of Companies.

Motibhai Group of Companies marketing and business development manager Abraham Gomes said there were people out there waiting to help these young women.

"You are not left alone in times of crisis," he said.

"Homes of Hope was of interest to us and we thought we should put in our heart and soul and give them some support."

Homes of Hope project director Turenga Nakalevu said it was a privilege to have a public figure advocate on issues for women suffering in silence.