/ Front page / News

THE extensive dependence on fossil fuels endangers environmental integrity and certainly impacts the global crisis, says University of Fiji's vice-chancellor Professor Prem Misir.

Prof Misir said this during an energy workshop held at the university.

"Through this workshop, the University of Fiji played an important role in empowering workshop participants to proactively contribute to enhance the energy transition movement in Fiji," he said.

"Fiji's future lies with its entire people, who in a concerted effort, can work towards fashioning an equitable society and progressively addressing the challenges of the climate crisis."

Meanwhile, co-ordinator of the workshop, Associate Professor Dr Anirudh Singh, said the extensive dependence on fossil fuels could be resolved by using renewable energy.

The workshop which was themed "A Training Course for Energy Cadets in Energy Production Use and Its Impacts", was hosted by the University of Fiji in collaboration with the South Pacific Physics Society.