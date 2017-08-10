/ Front page / News

SKILLED tradesmen are being brought into the country to assist in filling the gaps in Fiji's construction boom, says permanent secretary in the Prime Minister's Office Yogesh Karan.

Mr Karan said skilled senior construction workers were being allowed in to fill the gaps and also to upskill local tradespeople.

"Local companies advertise in the papers and when they can't find locals to suit their requirements, what they do is look elsewhere," he said.

"And the countries that most of the skilled workers are coming from are the Philippines and Indonesia. They bring in skilled workers and when you look at their age, they are pretty matured and very experienced and this is good for Fiji. The reason I say this is because we have a very young skill force at the moment.

"If you go to any construction site, you can see how young they are. We need very senior skilled supervisors and foremen who will not only contribute to the current need but also train our people."

Mr Karan said in some cases, the overseas tradespersons brought in their own teams, especially when engaged to do big projects.

"We issue these overseas tradespeople between one year to three year work permits, depending on the complexity of the project involved.

"Some offshore contractors who are engaged for large-scale projects on the country bring in their own team with them — and this is because they have to complete projects within a specified timeframe.

"It is good capacity building for Fiji because in the last two decades there has been a massive brain drain out of Fiji. To fill that gap takes time and it is also very expensive to train our people up to that capacity and these overseas skilled persons supplement the needs we have in the construction industry," he said.