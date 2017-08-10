Fiji Time: 3:00 PM on Thursday 10 August

Uni,US ink agreement

Aqela Susu
Thursday, August 10, 2017

THE University of the South Pacific (USP) will soon be delivering accredited courses in project management and climate resilience across the Pacific.

This was after the university signed a letter of agreement with the US Government through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Tuesday.

The first project and management course is expected to start in Kiribati next month comprising 30 people.

According to the US Embassy in Fiji, the participants of these courses will include senior and mid-level managers of government departments and non- governmental organisations (NGOs) and representatives from the private sector who have an interest in improving their skills to successfully manage the design and implementation of climate change adaptation and climate resilience projects across the Pacific.

The course will comprise of four units.

A statement from the embassy said the course would also improve the skills of Government, NGOs and the private sector to successfully manage the ongoing and future climate resilience projects.








