FRA works on rural upgrades

+ Enlarge this image Navunievu villager Simione Nabola stands at the makeshift bridge that students cross to access the school at Coboi. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

THE Fiji Roads Authority has 150 rural roads under its upgrade and crossing replacement program to be carried out between 2016 and 2020.

Responding to questions on concerns from villagers of Navunievu in Bua regarding the poor state of their road, the authority's acting chief executive officer Robert Sen said the road program had been signed in February last year.

Mr Sen said included in this refurbishment works was the road leading up to Namuavoivoi.

"The FRA has and will continue to maintain the existing road leading to the village," he said.

"However, this makeshift bridge was not built and maintained by us.

"All requests for new rural roads and bridges are channeled through the respective provincial administrators and through the commissioner's office.

"The FRA requests that the village headman follows up with the Provincial Administrator Bua as the priorities for the Rural Roads Projects are determined in consultation with the Commissioner Northern's Office and this request can be in future budget requests."

However, during a visit, villagers had asked this newspaper to air their concern regarding a makeshift bridge that was being used by students to access school at Coboi Primary School which was about four kilometres away from the village.

Navunievu Village headman Wale Robanalagi said the makeshift bridge was built so children could have a shorter access to the school during wet weather because buses and Rural Service Licence operators refused to travel right to the village because of the road condition.