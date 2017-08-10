Fiji Time: 3:00 PM on Thursday 10 August

$15,000 to boost cancer, NCD program

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, August 10, 2017

VODAFONE ATH Fiji Foundation has given $15,000 to the Ba Lions Club to assist in their cancer and non-communicable disease (NCD) project.

The grant is part of the foundation's continued commitment to aid charity organisations in their efforts to help the needy.

Foundation executive Ambalika Devi said the rise in deaths associated with the two diseases prompted charities to work together to address the situation.

"The foundation shares the same goals as their charity partners in assisting the needy in the communities," she said.

Project director Brij Dayal said the foundation had been committed to their goal to catalyse real social change.

"Our efforts are to continuously support organisations that initiate projects and put in every effort to share success stories to inspire as many charities and communities," he said.

"The team will continue to identify the needs of the community and will endure to partner with as many associates to ensure that we are able to address the pain of the community."

Other projects the Ba Lions Club has initiated this year include upgrades of the Ba cemetery car park, seedling projects, water projects, Golden Age Home upgrading, cancer screening, NCD screenings.








