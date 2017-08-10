Fiji Time: 3:00 PM on Thursday 10 August

200,000 lives lost

Linda Filiai
Thursday, August 10, 2017

THE Japan-Pacific Alumni Association marked the 72nd Hiroshima Peace Memorial event in Fiji for the first time this week.

The event, which was held at the University of the South Pacific, commemorated the lives of Japanese people who lost their lives in the American atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan during World War II.

About 200,000 people lost their lives from the atomic bomb attacks.

Japan-Pacific Alumni Association member Elisha Bano shared her experience when she visited Hiroshima prefecture, as part of Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youths (JENESYS ) tour group last December.

"When we got there, there was this sudden wave of sadness because we were told that the museum is built where the bomb blast happened," she said.

Ms Bano said the group members were in tears when they walked past the board that had pictures and information about Hiroshima.

Japanese Embassy's first secretary Shinichi Tamamitsu said they were glad that JENESYS program had contributed to deepening the mutual understanding between Pacific Island countries and Japan.

Short videos of how the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, how it has destroyed the city and the impact of radiation on the people were also played during the memorial event.

The peace memorial also marked the beginning of Youth Week in Fiji.

The event was organised by Japan-Pacific Alumni Association in collaboration with Embassy of Japan, Advocacy through Creative Techniques (ACT) and World Peace Initiative Foundation.








