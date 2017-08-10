Nand's love and passion for music

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Viveka Nand during a performance. Picture: SONNIA KHAN, Indian Cultural Centre

MEET Viveka Nand.

At the age of 60, his love and passion for music rejuvenates his life.

Nand, who has lived his life in Samabula, Suva, began his musical career when he was four years old after learning music from his father, Vishwa Nand.

"In the early stages of my life my father noticed some musical abilities in me. He started to encourage me and began teaching me to sing," he said.

"When I was six years old, I recorded my first song at the then Fiji Broadcasting House. The recording was done by late Diwakar Prasad."

Nand, who is now a music teacher at Suva's Indian Cultural Centre, said his song created sensation in the country for the simple reason that he was the youngest singer to record a song and many people came to see and congratulate him on this achievement.

"I was very young and probably didn't understand the significance, but certainly enjoyed lots of toys and sweets they gave me.

"Since then, I had been a regular recording artiste at FBC and gained lots of fame and fans during this period."

Later on, at the age of 13, Nand started playing the Indian musical instrument, tabla and became very famous in this field as well.

"In those days, there weren't too many tabla players, therefore, people came to us for help and support. Through this support, many musicians were able to record their music.

"I also performed live at Suva Town Hall, Civic Centre and many other venues around the country.

"In 1972, the Indian Cultural Centre was established in Fiji and I started learning Indian classical music from my first gurujee, Shree Ashok Roy, who was the disciple of Ustad Ali Akbar Khan Saheb."

Nand said he learnt how to play the Indian musical instrument sitar at the age of four under the guidance of Ustad Ali Akbar Khan Saheb and after his departure, he continued his training under Shree Mrinal Sengupta for the next three years.

Sengupta also was a disciple of Ali Akbar Khan Saheb.

"After Mr Sengupta's departure, I continued music lessons under Shree Sunil Mukherji, a disciple of Pandit Ravi Shankar. However, during this period, I started learning vocal music from Dr Minakshi Biswas, parallel to my sitar training with Sunil Mukherji," said Nand.

"After the departure of both, Sunil dada and Minakshi didi I learnt vocal music from Dr Madhuwanti Mirashi for three years.

"Thereafter, the Indian Cultural Centre closed down and my musical training stopped but, I am proud to say that I have learnt from teachers of very high calibre and some of them such as Ashok Roy, Sunil Mukherji and Dr Mirashi were regulars at the All India Radio and stage artistes."

Nand learnt tabla from Jerry Messy, Hasmat Ali Khan and Anthony Dass — all from India who were based at the Indian Cultural Centre.

"I have always been a radio and stage artiste and have been performing regularly in Fiji and abroad.

"I was asked to teach Indian music at the Fiji Indian Cultural Centre (now known as Multi-Ethnic Cultural Centre) for more than five years.

In 2009, Nand was asked by the then Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, the late Prabhakar Jha to join the Indian Cultural Centre and he accepted the offer. Mr Jha was a lover of ghazal and classical music.

"We met at many functions, where I was performing, and we became good friends. At that time, Mahavir Singh was the director of Indian Cultural Centre and I was the only teacher there. Later, Kavita Sudarshan joined.

"I am still teaching at the Indian Cultural Centre and now there are many teachers in as many faculties."

Nand revealed that he was working on his other musical projects which would be released soon.

"My musical future is on the social media and I am currently working on my own compositions which will be posted on social media very soon.

"This is the direction I will take to promote myself and Indian music.

"I have had the opportunity to perform with many good artistes either as a tabla player, a singer or sitar player," he said.

The list includes

Indian artistes:

* Shree Ashok Roy;

* Shanta Roy;

* Dr V P Patekar;

* Shakuntala Nair

* Shree Mrinal Sengupta;

* Shree Sunil Mukherji and

* Swami Chaitanya Swaroop

Fijian artistes:

* Shree Vishwa Nand;

* Hari Prasad;

* Rasik Lal Jogia;

* Mohini Lata;

* Anandilal Amin;

* Jagat Prasad;

* Joseph Abhay Nand;

* Sattvik Dass;

* Rahim Zullah;

* Vijay Kanhai Prasad, and

* Saral Dass

Mr Nand also performed with local bands and had his own band "Harmony Makers".

"This gave me enormous opportunity to perform with many local artistes of all calibre," he said.

What is a tabla

A tabla is a South Asian membranophone percussion instrument (similar to bongos), consisting of a pair of drums, used in traditional, classical, popular and folk music.

It has been a particularly important instrument in Hindustani classical music since the 18th century, and remains in use in India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The name tabla likely comes from tabl, the Persian and Arabic word for drum. However, the ultimate origin of the musical instrument is contested by scholars, some tracing it to West Asia, others tracing it to the evolution of indigenous musical instruments of the Indian subcontinent.

The tabla consists of two single headed, barrel shaped small drums of slightly different size and shapes: daya also called dahina meaning right, and baya also called bahina meaning left.

What is sitar

A sitar is a plucked stringed instrument used mainly in Hindustani music and Indian classical music. The instrument is believed to have been derived from the veena, an ancient Indian instrument, which was modified by a Mughal court musician to conform with the tastes of his Mughal patrons and named after a Persian instrument called the setar (meaning three strings). The sitar flourished in the 16th and 17th centuries and arrived at its present form in 18th century India. It derives its distinctive timbre and resonance from sympathetic strings, bridge design, a long hollow neck and a gourd-shaped resonance chamber. In appearance, the sitar is similar to the tanpura, except that it has frets.

Source: Indian Music

