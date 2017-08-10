$8500 raised, timely boost for WOWs kids

/ Front page / News

WOWS Kids Fiji received a timely boost yesterday towards its efforts in helping children who suffer from cancer.

As part of the organisation's campaign this month to raise awareness on children with cancer, the first morning tea was organised by Aliz Pacific in Suva yesterday.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said cancer was a killer and families of children diagnosed with cancer faced a lot of difficulties.

"This becomes an extra burden on the families. They are emotionally and financially drained and a lot of children have lost their lives to cancer if it is not detected early," she said.

"So, the whole idea is to create awareness during the dedicated month of August for children with cancer and I am happy the corporate bodies are showing their support.

"This battle can't stop in just one month, but the fight against cancer should go on."

Aliz Pacific managing partner Dr Nur Bano Ali said August was a month dedicated to children with cancer.

"We annually donate to the children and we will continue to support this cause," she said.

More than $8500 was collected at the morning tea with representatives from Kontiki Finance, AON Pacific, Bank South Pacific and Westpac also present.