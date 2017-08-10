/ Front page / News

AWARENESS plays an integral part in detecting early forms of cancer in women in the country.

This was one of the major points discussed at the Fiji Cancer Society's Bushells Fiji's Biggest Morning Tea organised by the Pacific Centrecom (Fiji) Ltd in Suva yesterday.

Gynaecologist nurse at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital Marica Bau said women should understand the importance of early detection.

"Women should come in for an early Pap smear test especially for some cancers like cervical cancer. The causes are known and we can still do something about it and women can avoid this cancer," she said.

Ms Bau said this year alone about 30 women had been reported with cervical and ovarian cancers being the major forms of cancers identified.

She said the awareness programs had improved over the past few years with more women coming out to have their pap tests for early detection.

She said cervical cancer was caused by Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) and could be detected earlier if tests were undertaken by the women.

"There are over 100 types of HPV virus but only 40 or so are a high risk to people," she said.

Bushells Fiji Biggest Morning Tea is supported by the Motibhai Group of Companies.