Cancer awareness

Aqela Susu
Thursday, August 10, 2017

AS Fijians commemorate Child Cancer Awareness this month, the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar, has reminded parents that their parental responsibility is important in the fight against cancer.

"I think that parental responsibility is very important and we encourage parents to bring their children for early checkups," she said.

"If it is detected early, there is of course help available.

"Unfortunately, sometimes due to lack of awareness, many families are not able to present their children to health facilities for checkup."

Ms Akbar said the trauma of losing a child to cancer was sad and therefore parents should take precautionary measures as early as they could.

"This is why it is important for parents to get their children to health facilities for early checkups," she said.

About 45 new cases of cancer in children under the age of 15 are diagnosed in Fiji every year.

Ms Akbar had earlier said less than 50 per cent of these were presented to the health care system.








