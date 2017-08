/ Front page / News

A MOTHER, who was convicted of the death of her unnamed child, has been ordered by High Court Judge, Justice Salesi Temo to undergo proper counselling.

Torika Kenona appeared before Justice Temo in the High Court in Suva yesterday.

She had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted of it accordingly.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.