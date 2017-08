/ Front page / News

A TOTAL of 969 marijuana plants were uprooted from a farm at Nasele in Rakiraki Village, Kadavu during a police drug operation on December 4, 2015, the High Court in Suva heard yesterday.

This was revealed by prosecution witness Police Constable Vakuru Sawalu who took the witness stand yesterday.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.