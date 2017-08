/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Navy says it is thankful to the New Zealand Navy and the crew of the HMNZS patrol boat Hawea for providing a platform for them to ensure Fiji's maritime interests are protected.

The New Zealand Defence Force sent Hawea to Fiji in late April for six months to help patrol its territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zone.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.