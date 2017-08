/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lifeline Fiji's Program Director Jeremaiah Merekula (left) explaining the programs aims and projects during a meeting with the Fiji Times General Manager and Publisher Hank Arts at the Fiji Times board room in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Fiji Times yesterday sponsored Lifeline Fiji with brochures to show support in the build-up towards World Suicide Prevention Day next month.

Lifeline Fiji program director and Vodafone ATH World of Difference candidate Jeremaia Merekula said the initiative would go towards assisting those in need of help.

