/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Kaila! Star Search Finalist Demetria Tawake flexing her dance moves during her photoshoot at ther house yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

PEOPLE can expect an energy-filled performance from dancing duo Demetria and Nonnie at the Kaila! Star Search competition final this Saturday.

The duo's dance theme for the final will be based on the issue of "depression".

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.