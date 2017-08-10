Livestock, crops as loan security

/ Front page / News

PEOPLE will be able to use livestock, electronic goods and even crops as security to obtain loans if the proposed Personal Properties Security Bill is passed in Parliament.

Speaking at a consultation on the proposed Bill in Lautoka yesterday, Parliamentary Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights chairman Ashneel Sudhakar said if the legislation was endorsed by the people, it would open up access to credit for grassroots people.

"Previously, if you had a house or land, it was easier to obtain a mortgage," he said.

