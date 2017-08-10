Built to withstand Category 6 cyclones

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Sugar Corporation Ba Mill Workers turn up in numbers for the consultation with the Prime Minister. Picture: REINAL CHAND

TWENTY schools that were destroyed or severely damaged by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston have been rebuilt with the capacity to withstand up to Category 6 force winds.

This was the assurance given by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to workers at the Fiji Sugar Corporation's Rarawai Mill and the people of Ra and Ba during a tour of schools this week in the Western Division.

"Three kindergartens we opened yesterday were not on our list pre Winston, they are what we call stand-alone kindergartens," he said.

