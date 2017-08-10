RFMF goes hi-tech

/ Front page / News

SOLDIERS preparing to embark on tours of duty to Syria and the Golan Heights will be the first to be issued with thermal imaging equipment and night vision goggles.

This was revealed by Defence Minister, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, during a parade held yesterday to mark the completion of six weeks of training for the soldiers.

His address at the RFMF's Black Rock facility marked his first speech to troops since taking the defence minister's portfolio.

