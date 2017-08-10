Fiji Time: 3:00 PM on Thursday 10 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

RFMF goes hi-tech

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, August 10, 2017

SOLDIERS preparing to embark on tours of duty to Syria and the Golan Heights will be the first to be issued with thermal imaging equipment and night vision goggles.

This was revealed by Defence Minister, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, during a parade held yesterday to mark the completion of six weeks of training for the soldiers.

His address at the RFMF's Black Rock facility marked his first speech to troops since taking the defence minister's portfolio.

For more on this story, please pick up a copy of today's edition of The Fiji Times newspaper or subscribe to our E-Edition.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 55.606552.6065
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.42500.4130
NZD 0.68810.6551
AUD 0.63700.6120
USD 0.50160.4846

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Too much delays, says PM
  2. Family of fifth fire victim to decide funeral date
  3. Fiji-born runs for State seat
  4. Claim over reefs
  5. Death inquiry continues
  6. Counselling for killer mum
  7. RFMF goes hi-tech
  8. Akbar raises 'red flag' on stunting challenge
  9. Notice issued to sawmill
  10. Dancers to light up Kaila! final

Top Stories this Week

  1. Five die in fire Tuesday (08 Aug)
  2. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  3. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  4. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  5. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  6. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  7. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  8. Never too late to change Monday (07 Aug)
  9. Deported Monday (07 Aug)
  10. 1 dead, 2 injured Tuesday (08 Aug)