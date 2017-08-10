Notice issued to sawmill

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Dalomo Sawmill engulfed in flames last month. The Ministry of Employmen been issued an imporvement notice to the mill. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

AN improvement notice has been issued to the Dalomo Sawmill in Labasa, says Employment, Industrial Relations and Productivity Minister Jone Usamate.

Mr Usamate reassured concerned workers, who did not wish to be named for fear of victimisation, that remedial works were now underway.

"Our Occupational Health and Safety Department is overseeing the remedial work process," he said.

