THE Ministry of Employment, Industrial Relations and Productivity is conducting investigations into the incident that claimed the life of a cadet seaman two weeks ago.

Employment, Industrial Relations and Productivity Minister Jone Usamate said investigations were expected to be completed this week.

Mr Usamate said it was too early to say anything.

