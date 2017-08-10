FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this from our regular scribe.

The trade union was just beginning in Savusavu, he starts.

One of my kailoma friend, a fast talker, was elected leader.

At the estate they worked for they were getting $1 an hour which, for that time, was pretty good pay.

Anyway, they worked in the blazing sun all day and one evening while they sat around the fire, one of the men said it was really hot during the day and it was too much. Their union leader thought to himself: "This the time to tell the boss to raise our pay."

Although he was a kailoma, English was not his strong point because they only conversed in the dialect.

At 8am the next day he asked to see the boss. It was very unusual in those days for a worker to speak to the boss.

It was just not thought of. The boss called him into the office and said in a stern voice. "Yes, what you want?"

Union leader stammered and gets into a verbal tangle, "Boss, we working in the sun everyday, it's very hot, even the $1 hour is too much."