Fiji Time: 3:00 PM on Thursday 10 August

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Thursday, August 10, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this from our regular scribe.

The trade union was just beginning in Savusavu, he starts.

One of my kailoma friend, a fast talker, was elected leader.

At the estate they worked for they were getting $1 an hour which, for that time, was pretty good pay.

Anyway, they worked in the blazing sun all day and one evening while they sat around the fire, one of the men said it was really hot during the day and it was too much. Their union leader thought to himself: "This the time to tell the boss to raise our pay."

Although he was a kailoma, English was not his strong point because they only conversed in the dialect.

At 8am the next day he asked to see the boss. It was very unusual in those days for a worker to speak to the boss.

It was just not thought of. The boss called him into the office and said in a stern voice. "Yes, what you want?"

Union leader stammered and gets into a verbal tangle, "Boss, we working in the sun everyday, it's very hot, even the $1 hour is too much."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63500.6160
JPY 55.606552.6065
GBP 0.38280.3748
EUR 0.42500.4130
NZD 0.68810.6551
AUD 0.63700.6120
USD 0.50160.4846

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 10th, August, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Too much delays, says PM
  2. Family of fifth fire victim to decide funeral date
  3. Fiji-born runs for State seat
  4. Claim over reefs
  5. Death inquiry continues
  6. Counselling for killer mum
  7. RFMF goes hi-tech
  8. Akbar raises 'red flag' on stunting challenge
  9. Notice issued to sawmill
  10. Dancers to light up Kaila! final

Top Stories this Week

  1. Five die in fire Tuesday (08 Aug)
  2. Radradra flies over for wedding Saturday (05 Aug)
  3. House fire claims five lives Monday (07 Aug)
  4. 'Block' porn sites Saturday (05 Aug)
  5. The tragedy of PC 121 Sunday (06 Aug)
  6. Former teacher, author, laid to rest Saturday (05 Aug)
  7. Naitasiri boy lands dream job Sunday (06 Aug)
  8. Never too late to change Monday (07 Aug)
  9. Deported Monday (07 Aug)
  10. 1 dead, 2 injured Tuesday (08 Aug)