Milestone for navy

THE Fiji Navy's hydrographic office marked a milestone as it showcased the first digitally-produced charts demarcating Fiji's maritime boundaries.

The charts were unveiled by the Navy Commander Captain Humphrey Tawake and head of Fiji Navy Hydrographic Office, Lieutenant Commander Gerard Rokoua at the Togalevu Naval Base yesterday.

Capt Tawake said previous charts produced in 1981 did not have the same details as the digitally-produced charts.

